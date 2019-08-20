UNHCR Mozambique - Factsheet: Cyclone Idai, 15 August 2019
On 14 March 2019, Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall near Beira City, Sofala province, causing human losses, massive destruction of infrastructure and houses, and significant internal displacement. The disaster exacerbated pre-existing vulnerabilities in the affected areas. A total of 1.85 million people have been affected.
As of 1 April, over 146,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) sought refuge in 155 temporary sites across four provinces (Sofala, Manica, Zambezia, Tete). Many IDPs have since returned home, while others were relocated to permanent sites allocated by the Government of Mozambique (GoM). The last temporary accommodation centres in Beira were closed in June 2019. As of 15 August, 16,250 families have relocated to 68 resettlement sites.
Key Protection Activities
Systematic Protection Monitoring in resettlement sites to inform advocacy for improved protection response with relevant humanitarian and Government partners.
Delivery of life-saving assistance including core relief items and emergency shelter for over 10,000 displaced families.
Integrated Protection Desks where Community-based Protection Focal Points, comprising a pool of trained volunteers from affected populations, act as link between the community and service providers and conduct awareness-raising activities.
Support to the establishment and strengthening of community structures to improve safety, self-reliance, and protection through community mobilization.
In cooperation with relevant national and humanitarian actors, support to the establishment of response mechanisms to protection incidents, including capacity development of relevant national authorities.
Co-lead of the Protection Cluster with the Provincial Directorate for Gender, Children and Social Action (DPGCAS), with focus on supporting the most vulnerable groups, including through the Child Protection and Gender- Based Violence Sub-Clusters and Disability Working Group.