UNHCR Mozambique - Factsheet: Cyclone Idai, 15 August 2019

On 14 March 2019, Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall near Beira City, Sofala province, causing human losses, massive destruction of infrastructure and houses, and significant internal displacement. The disaster exacerbated pre-existing vulnerabilities in the affected areas. A total of 1.85 million people have been affected.

As of 1 April, over 146,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) sought refuge in 155 temporary sites across four provinces (Sofala, Manica, Zambezia, Tete). Many IDPs have since returned home, while others were relocated to permanent sites allocated by the Government of Mozambique (GoM). The last temporary accommodation centres in Beira were closed in June 2019. As of 15 August, 16,250 families have relocated to 68 resettlement sites.

Key Protection Activities