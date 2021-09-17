UNHCR Mozambique Fact Sheet, May-August 2021

Mozambique hosts 28,345 refugees and asylum-seekers. Some 9,500 live in Maratane refugee settlement in Nampula Province, the only refugee settlement in the country, while the remaining 19,000 reside in urban areas throughout the country.

More than 732,000 people are internally displaced in northern Mozambique as of April 2021 due to violence that erupted in 2017. Attacks in the northern town of Palma in March 2021 also triggered the flight of some 100,000 IDPs.

UNHCR urges neighbouring countries to grant asylum to families fleeing violence. More than 10,000 Mozambicans have been forcibly returned in 2021.