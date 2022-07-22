UNHCR Mozambique Fact Sheet, June 2022

Mozambique hosts more than 28,000 refugees and asylumseekers. Violence by non-state armed groups (NSAGs) combined with natural disasters, triggered more than one million internally displaced persons (IDPs) in northern and central Mozambique.

Recent attacks in northern districts caused the additional displacement of more than 36,000 persons. On 31 March 2022, UNHCR declared the third Level-2 Emergency for Mozambique, after tropical Cyclone Gombe caused significant damage and affected over 700,000 people.

UNHCR continues to raise the alarm over the desperate situation in Mozambique, one of the world’s “invisible emergencies”. UNHCR and partners work closely with local authorities to ensure assistance for the displaced persons. UNHCR is advocating for the social inclusion of IDPs and refugees and stressing on informed, safe, voluntary, and dignified returns.