UNHCR Mozambique Fact Sheet, January – April 2021

As a result of violence in Cabo Delgado since 2017, there are almost 700,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) in northern Mozambique in March.

Following the attacks in Palma on 24 March 2021, additional 31,000 people had been displaced to other districts by end of April.

Among those newly displaced, more than 70% are women and children.

Displaced families are hosted within local communities and IDP sites in several districts of Cabo Delgado, particularly in Pemba, Metuge, Ancuabe and Montepuez, which host the largest numbers of IDPs.

UNHCR and partners adapted humanitarian operations to the COVID-19 context and continue to address the immediate needs of IDPs and host communities in Northern Mozambique and seek durable solutions for refugees in the country.