UNHCR Mozambique Fact Sheet, December 2020

UNHCR declared an internal Level 2 Emergency for the Situation in Cabo Delgado in August 2020 and has significantly scaled up capacity to provide relief items and protection to the most vulnerable internally displaced people (IDPs), which number increases daily.

IDPs have mostly fled to urban areas in Cabo Delgado or to neighbouring provinces in northern Mozambique.

Many also remain in affected areas of Cabo Delgado. UNHCR is deeply concerned by abuses committed against civilians.

UNHCR and its partners adapted operations to the context of COVID-19 and stayed to deliver protection and solutions to refugees and IDPs, in both urban and settlement-based areas as well as to host community.