UNHCR Mozambique Fact Sheet, August 2020

Mozambique hosts approximately 28,800 refugees and asylumseekers, including 9,500 (33 per cent) living in Maratane settlement and the remaining 67 per cent living in urban areas. UNHCR continues to advocate for investment in livelihoods activities to support self-reliance.

To better address the needs of a growing number of IDPs in Cabo Delgado Province, UNHCR has recently declared Level 2 Emergency in Mozambique linked to the situation in Cabo Delgado, resulting in more capacity to respond to the growing humanitarian needs.

UNHCR and partners adapted operations to the context of COVID-19 and committed to ‘stay and deliver’ protection and assistance to refugees and IDPs and host communities, including awareness-raising on prevention and preparedness measures.