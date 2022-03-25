UNHCR Mozambique Cyclone Gombe Flash Update #2 23 March 2022

Overview

Tropical Cyclone Gombe made landfall over the coastal area of central Nampula on 11 March with strong winds, intermittent rains, and thunderstorm, causing significant infrastructure damages particularly in the districts of Angoche, Nacala-Porto, Mogincual, Ilha de Moçambique, Mossuril, Liupo, Monapo and Meconta. As of 23 March, local authorities declared over 488,570 people have been affected in Nampula and Zambezia provinces, with the vast majority – 411,585 – in Nampula only. 82 people were injured and 61 killed.

Out of 735,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in northern Mozambique forced to flee their homes due to violence caused by attacks from Non-State Armed Groups, 69,000 are in Nampula. Nampula also hosts the only refugee settlement in Mozambique, Maratane, with around 9,300 refugees from multiple nationalities, and 18,000 individuals from host communities living in the surrounding areas. IDPs, refugees and host communities in Nampula were severely affected by the Cyclone Gombe.

Measures are being urgently adopted to ensure families forced to flee violence and those hosting them, as well as newly displaced families, receive the much-needed assistance after damages caused by the Cyclone Gombe. Access to some areas still remains a challenge; however, through the Protection Cluster, UNHCR managed to visit Corrane IDP site to conduct a protection assessment, more details available here.

Emergency response

In Nampula, UNHCR is working closely with the local authorities, different clusters, partners, displaced and host communities, and community leaders to assess the damages and provide emergency response to those affected by the Cyclone Gombe.

After the protection assessment conducted in Maratane refugee settlement, as well as the protection assessments led by the Protection Cluster in the formal site for IDPs at Corrane and in accommodation centers hosting newly displaced families, UNHCR is seeking additional funding to assist:

400 households in Corrane IDP site, 620 households in Maratane refugee settlement and 180 households from host communities with durable shelter model.

Additionally, 932 households in Maratane will be assisted with basic shelter kits;

600 households in Corrane IDP site, 1,552 households in Maratane refugee settlement and 900 households from host communities with full CRI kits, containing: 2 Mosquito nets, 2 sleeping mats, 2 blankets, 1 bucket, 1 plastic sheet, 1 jerry can, 1 kitchen sets, 1 solar lamp;

100 households in Maratane refugee settlement with shelter kits to support basic infrastructure recovery related to poultry, egg production and other livelihoods interventions;

35,000 individuals from affected IDPs and host communities in Meconta, Nampula and Rapale districts with mobile legal clinics that combines access to civil documentation with integrated gender-based violence (GBV) and MHPSS (mental health and psychosocial support) services.

UNHCR is also planning to work on repairs of basic infrastructure facilities in Maratane refugee settlement such as the primary school; health center; three warehouses; five water points; IFPELAC vocational training center; transit center and the irrigation system.

The planned interventions are being defined together with the affected communities, based on the pressing needs identified on the ground. Meetings are regularly set up with the communities, as the example of a recent meeting that took place in Maratane refugee settlement, attended by UNHCR Representative in Mozambique, Samuel Chakwera, and the INAR Programme Director, Joao de Deus.