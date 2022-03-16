UNHCR Mozambique Cyclone Gombe Flash Update #1 13 March 2022

Overview

Tropical Cyclone Gombe made landfall over the coastal area of central Nampula on 11 March with strong winds, intermittent rains, and thunderstorm, causing significant infrastructure damages particularly in the districts of Angoche, Nacala-Porto, Mogincual, Ilha de Moçambique, Mossuril, Liupo, Monapo and Meconta. Lack of communication channels and power cut have also been reported in many of those districts. As of 13 March, local authorities declared over 30,664 people have been affected in Nampula province, with 20 people injured and 10 killed.

Out of 735,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in northern Mozambique forced to flee their homes due to violence caused by attacks from Non-State Armed Groups, 69,000 are in Nampula1 . Nampula also hosts the only refugee settlement in Mozambique, Maratane, with around 9,300 refugees from multiple nationalities. IDPs, refugees and host communities in Nampula were severely affected by the Cyclone Gombe.

Measures must be urgently adopted to ensure families forced to flee violence and those hosting them, as well as newly displaced families, receive the much-needed assistance after damages caused by the Cyclone Gombe. A pressing concern for UNHCR is lack of communication channels and unstable network, which persists in many districts, as well as blocked road access to some areas, which has, for instance, prevented UNHCR to conduct an assessment in Corrane IDP site, currently hosting nearly 6,000 IDPs.

Emergency response

In Nampula, UNHCR is working closely with the local authorities, different clusters, partners, displaced and host communities, and community leaders to assess the damages and provide emergency response to those affected by Cyclone Gombe.

UNHCR conducted a protection assessment in Maratane refugee settlement, where the following risks have been identified: i) 80% of refugee households had their shelters affected structurally, and are in urgent need of safe shelter; ii) limited health services available as three temporary tents from Maratane health center are severely damaged; iii) education likely to be affected as four classrooms of the Primary school are completely damaged, with windows and doors in need of repairs, and roof in need of reinforcement and fixing; iv) loss of livelihoods as crops, such as tomatoes and maize, were heavily affected; v) lack of available services from partners as there are several damages in the Settlement administration unit, UNHCR warehouse, UNHCR office, and IFPELAC rooms (UNHCR government partner on technical and vocational training for beneficiaries).

Some 9,300 individuals living in Maratane refugee settlement were affected by Cyclone Gombe, as well as around 18,000 individuals from host communities living in the surrounding areas of the settlement. UNHCR is assessing the situation and planning interventions for both refugees and host communities. The first urgent intervention planned is the distribution of plastic sheets to those who had their roofs and walls damaged and are thus in pressing need to cover their shelters.