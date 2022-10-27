UNHCR Mozambique Country Factsheet September 2022

Mozambique hosts more than 29,000 refugees and asylum-seekers, while more than one million people remain displaced internally due to violence perpetrated by non-state armed groups and the devastating impact of climate change – where Mozambique is one of the most adversely affected countries in the world. The security situation in Cabo Delgado remains volatile. Violence spilled into the neighbouring province of Nampula during the first week of September, affecting at least 47,000 people and displacing 12,000 mainly in the Erati and Memba districts.

This context, paired with the lingering effects of COVID-19, has resulted in further disenfranchisement of already vulnerable populations. UNHCR and partners work closely with a wide range of stakeholders, including the Government, to provide lifesaving protection services and assistance for refugees, asylum-seekers, IDPs, IDP returnees, as well as host communities, while harnessing opportunities to invest in and build resilience among communities and facilitate sustainable solutions to displacement.

UNHCR stresses that all refugee and IDP return movements should take place in an informed, safe, voluntary and dignified manner. At the same time, UNHCR supports the inclusion of all refugees and IDPs in national services and systems, while also scaling-up engagement with development and peace-building actors to ultimately support the inclusion of displaced populations through the expansion of their respective programming.