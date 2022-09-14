UNHCR Mozambique Country Factsheet August 2022

Mozambique hosts more than 28,000 refugees and asylum-seekers, while more than one million people remain displaced internally due to violence perpetrated by non-state armed groups and the devastating impact of climate change — where Mozambique is one of the most adversely affected countries in the world. Following attacks in June and July resulting in the displacement of over 83,000 people, including some 23,000 displaced to Nampula province, the situation in Cabo Delgado remains volatile despite fewer recorded attacks during August.

This context, paired with the lingering effects of COVID-19, has resulted in further disenfranchisement of already vulnerable populations. UNHCR and partners work closely with a range of stakeholders, including the Government, to provide lifesaving protection services and assistance for affected populations, including refugees and IDPs, while harnessing opportunities to invest in and build resillience among communities and facilitate sustainable solutions to displacement.

UNHCR stresses that all refugee and IDP return movements should take place in an informed, safe, voluntary and dignified manner. At the same time, UNHCR supports the inclusion of all refugees and IDPs in national services and systems, while also scaling-up engagement with development and peace-building actors to ultimately support the inclusion of displaced populations through the expansion of their respective programming.