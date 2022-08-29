UNHCR Mozambique: Cabo Delgado Shelter and Non-Food Items Factsheet - July 2022

UNHCR’s shelter and NFI response aims at providing life-saving assistance through the provision of shelters and basic household items to vulnerable internally displaced communities and those hosting them to address their immediate and urgent needs. UNHCR works closely with local authorities, partners, displaced and host communities to ensure that assistance is provided to the most vulnerable families.

When fleeing violence, displaced families leave everything behind looking for safety. The construction of shelters and provision of basic household items is essential to ensure families forced to flee are protected while displaced, have conditions to cater for their basic needs, and live with dignity. Additional funding is required to continue addressing the needs of both displaced and host communities in Cabo Delgado.

The NFIs provided by UNHCR include blankets, sleeping mats, mosquito nets, buckets, jerry cans, solar lamps, and tarpaulins in the districts of Ancuabe, Balama, Chiure, Mecufi, Metuge, Montepuez and Mueda. UNHCR is also engaged in the construction of shelters with local materials and provision of shelter kits to vulnerable families in the districts of Metuge, Montepuez, and Mueda.