UNHCR Mozambique: Cabo Delgado Gender-Based Violence Response Factsheet – October 2022

Gender Based Violence (GBV) is an alarming concern in Cabo Delgado.Women and girls are at risk of multiple forms of GBV before, during,and after being forcibly displaced in both IDP sites and urban areas.

UNHCR works with the government and NGO service providers, displaced and host communities, partners, and coordination mechanismsto respond and prevent GBV in Northern Mozambique UNHCR is taking an integrated approach to respond to the multiple needs of GBV survivors together with government and national organizations, including improving access and quality of care service.