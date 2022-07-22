UNHCR Mozambique: Cabo Delgado Gender-Based Violence Response Factsheet – June 2022

Gender Based Violence (GBV) is an alarming concern in Cabo Delgado. Women and girls are at risk of multiple forms of GBV before, during and after displacement.

UNHCR works with the local authorities, displaced and host communities, partners, protection focal points, and activists to respond and prevent GBV in Northern Mozambique as well as with Clusters, partners, and the community to reduce identified GBV risks. so far, UNHCR has implemented GBV Safety Audits in ten IDP locations across Cabo Delgado.