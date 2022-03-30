UNHCR Mozambique: Cabo Delgado Gender-Based Violence Response Factsheet - January 2022

Gender Based Violence (GBV) is an alarming concern in Cabo Delgado. Women and girls are at risk of multiple forms of GBV before, during and after displacement.

UNHCR works with the local authorities, displaced and host communities, partners, protection focal points, and activists to respond to and prevent GBV in Northern Mozambique.

UNHCR provided a GBV and PSEA community engagement toolkit to 84 Protection Focal Points who reached 1,270 people in January

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

January 2021 - January 2022

43,702 forcibly displaced people can access GBV services established by UNHCR and partners

51,379 people reached by GBV prevention and response awareness campaigns

6 mobile safe spaces providing integrated GBV,

Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) services

100% of GBV survivors who approach UNHCR supported with psychosocial counselling

665 partner and government staff and community volunteers trained on GBV prevention and response

48 service providers trained on GBV Case Management including government services

7 GBV referral pathways linking survivors to services established

183 trained community volunteers providing awareness and referrals to GBV services