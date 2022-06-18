UNHCR Mozambique: Cabo Delgado Gender-Based Violence Response Factsheet - April 2022

Gender Based Violence (GBV) is an alarming concern in Cabo Delgado. Women and girls are at risk of multiple forms of GBV before, during and after displacement.

UNHCR works with the local authorities, displaced and host communities, partners, protection focal points, and activists to respond and prevent GBV in Northern Mozambique.

UNHCR delivered GBV and Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse community engagement toolkits to 148 Protection Focal Points who reached 4,256 people since January 2022.