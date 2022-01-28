UNHCR Mozambique: Cabo Delgado Gender-Based Violence Factsheet December 2021

Gender Based Violence (GBV) is an alarming concern in Cabo Delgado. Women and girls are at risk of multiple forms of GBV before, during and after displacement.

UNHCR works with displaced and host communities, partners, and local authorities to respond to and prevent GBV in Northern Mozambique.

During the 16 days of Activism Against GBV, UNHCR and partners reached over 750 people with multiple GBV awareness raising activities.

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

January – December 2021

43,702 forcibly displaced people can access GBV services established by UNHCR and partners

50,109 people reached by GBV prevention and response awareness campaigns

6 mobile safe spaces providing integrated GBV, Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) services

100% of GBV survivors who approach UNHCR supported with psychosocial counselling

623 partner and government staff and community volunteers trained on GBV prevention and response

48 service providers trained on GBV Case Management including government services

7 GBV referral pathways linking survivors to services established

183 trained community volunteers providing awareness and referrals to GBV services

Overview

GBV is a major protection concern amid Cabo Delgado’s humanitarian crisis. Displaced women and girls are at risk of multiple forms of gender-based violence including sexual violence, abduction, intimate partner violence, and spiralling rates of early marriage.

IDP sites and host community locations lack basic safety and assistance, leaving women and girls, many of whom have experienced conflict related GBV, exposed to ongoing risks of GBV. Sexual violence whilst collecting water and firewood, sexual and physical assault in homes due to inadequate shelter, and fear of sexual violence due to lack of lighting at night are some of the GBV risks identified by UNHCR through GBV Safety Audits among IDPs and the host community.

Adolescent girls are at heightened risk of GBV and have been identified as the most vulnerable group.

Risks of GBV towards girls are escalating, including harmful traditional practises such as early marriage, sexual abuse and exploitation of girls, abduction, and high rates of early pregnancy. Yet, girls feel they are not sufficiently included in humanitarian programmes, unrepresented in decision making, and lack access to services, activities and safe spaces adapted to their specific protection needs.

Sexual exploitation is a risk, particularly in urban areas due to lack of assistance. Highly vulnerable groups such as single women head of households, women and girls with disabilities, adolescent girls and sex workers are at particular risk. Women and girls are often sexually exploited as they cannot fulfil their basic needs such as food and hygiene items. Women and girls have been kidnapped and sexually assaulted by Non-State Armed Groups and are exposed to GBV during their abduction. Following their release or escape, they are perceived as part of the NSAGs and face discrimination within the community. Survivors of GBV perpetrated by armed groups are at ongoing risk and require immediate protection, mental health and psycho-social support (MHPSS), health and reintegration assistance.