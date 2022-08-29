UNHCR Mozambique: Cabo Delgado GBV Factsheet - July 2022

Gender Based Violence (GBV) is an alarming concern in Cabo Delgado. Women and girls are at risk of multiple forms of GBV before, during, and after being forcibly displaced in both IDP sites and urban areas.

UNHCR works with the government and NGO service providers, displaced and host communities, partners, and coordination mechanisms to respond and prevent GBV in Northern Mozambique UNHCR is taking an integrated approach to respond to the multiple needs of GBV survivors together with government and national organizations, including improving access and quality of care service.

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS JANUARY – JULY 2022

33,589 people reached by GBV and MHPSS prevention and response awareness campaigns

118,310 forcibly displaced people can access GBV services established by UNHCR and partners

611 partners, government staff, and community volunteers trained on GBV prevention and response

300 trained community volunteers providing awareness and referrals to GBV services

99% of GBV survivors who approach UNHCR are supported with psychosocial counselling

34 service providers trained on GBV Case Management including government services

10 local GBV referral pathways linking survivors to services established

10 mobile safe spaces providing integrated GBV, Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) services