UNHCR Mozambique Cabo Delgado - External Update, Internal Displacement Response - September 2022

Around 946,000 people are internally displaced in northern Mozambique due to violence perpetrated by non-state armed groups. UNHCR reiterates concern with the increasing displacement trends in Northern Mozambique, as well as the protection and humanitarian needs of displaced and host communities.

UNHCR and partners continue working closely with local authorities to ensure that the needs of displaced and host communities are addressed in Northern Mozambique. It is critical to improve the security situation in districts affected by violence to enable the assistance of families in hard-to-reach areas.

Despite some spontaneous returns within Cabo Delgado, UNHCR reiterates the importance of ensuring that returns are safe, voluntary, conducted with dignity, based on an informed decision and that basic services are restored in areas of origin. Until these conditions are met, it will be premature to promote returns in Cabo Delgado.