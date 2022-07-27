UNHCR Mozambique Cabo Delgado – External Update, Internal Displacement Response - June 2022

More than 784,000i people are internally displaced in northern Mozambique due to violence perpetrated by non-state armed groups (NSAGs). UNHCR reiterates its concern for the protection and humanitarian needs of displaced and host communities in Cabo Delgado and neighboring provinces.

UNHCR is also concerned with the volatile security situation in Cabo Delgado, especially recent attacks in historically safe districts. UNHCR and partners are working closely with local authorities to ensure that the needs of both recently and previously displaced communities are addressed in northern Mozambique.

Despite some spontaneous returns within Cabo Delgado, UNHCR reiterates the importance of ensuring that returns are safe, voluntary, conducted with dignity and based on an informed decision, and that basic services are restored in areas of origin.

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS: JAN 2021 – JUNE 2022

118,310 people can access GBV services established by UNHCR and partners

85,000 people provided with Site Management and Support (SMS) interventions.

79,150 people/15,830 families received Non-Food Items (NFIs)

77,250 people reached by GBV prevention and response awareness campaigns

24,038 people from displaced and/or host communities received legal assistance out of which 16,337 received IDs and birth certificates

1,674 emergency, transitional and shelter toolkits provided reaching to 8,100 people.

1,128 partner and government staff, and community volunteers trained on GBV

535 youths from displaced and host communities receiving technical and vocational training

240 trained community volunteers providing awareness and referrals to GBV services

130 Protection Focal Points working with displaced and host communities, disseminating protection messages and referring vulnerable cases for services and assistance

Protection

■ Protection monitoring (PM): UNHCR partner HelpCode continued systematic PM activities in Mueda district to identify and respond to protection needs and risks. HelpCode interviewed a total of 1,370 households, who reported witnessing or suffering 364 past or present protection incidents, for which UNHCR is providing follow-up. Since September 2021, UNHCR former partner Caritas and current partners Association for Volunteers in International Service (AVSI) and HelpCode interviewed 19,664 households and recorded 6,139 protection incidents. PM activities for 29 newly hired and trained partner data collectors are set to begin across southern districts and key potential return districts starting next month.

■ Access to documentation: UNHCR partner Catholic University of Mozambique (UCM) assisted 707 IDPs and host community members (230 women, 162 men, 150 girls, and 165 boys) access civil documentation, focusing on populations in the provincial capital Pemba, which has received mass influxes of people displaced by recent attacks. Since December 2020, UNHCR and UCM provided legal assistance and access to civil documentation to 24,038 IDPs and host community members (7,908 women, 6099 men, 5175 girls, and 4856 boys), of which 16,337 (5,595 women, 4,585 men, 3,279 girls and 2,878 boys) received civil documentation, resulting in the issuance of a total of 18,047 civil documents (including both birth certificates and national IDs, with some individuals receiving both).

■ Community engagement and communication with communities: (i) UNHCR, with the support of members of the Protection Cluster and partners, completed the production of the first Protection Glossary, which translates key protection and humanitarian terminology into the main local languages, aiming to improve communication with displaced and host communities during community outreach activities. (ii) On International Children's Day, UNHCR and partner Association for Volunteers in International Service (AVSI), in collaboration with UNHCR protection focal points (PFPs) and young UNHCR human rights advocates, organized child rights awareness-raising sessions in the southern districts, reaching 252 people (two women, 11 men, 122 girls, and 117 boys). (iii) UNHCR partner AVSI disseminated protection messages and monitored protection risks through home visits in the southern districts, reaching 146 people (46 women, 34 men, 28 girls, and 38 boys). UNHCR continues maintaining close contact with IDPs, host communities, and PFPs to receive frequent updates regarding displacement trends and urgent protection needs.

■ Protection of persons living with disabilities (PwDs): (i) UNHCR held the Disability Working Group meeting, co-chaired by UNHCR and FAMOD, with participants from 13 UN agencies and NGOs. Members discussed challenges and practical recommendations for inclusion of and assistance to PwDs, based on data drawn from recent disability assessments carried out in Cabo Delgado. (ii) UNHCR partner Association for Volunteers in International Service (AVSI), in collaboration with UNHCR protection focal points (PFPs), conducted assessments with 290 elderly persons (170 women and 120 men) and 264 PwDs (125 women and 139 women) in the southern districts to better understand their needs and prepare for coming activities geared towards assisting these groups. (iii) Additionally, AVSI carried out IDP home visits, reaching a total of 191 persons (35 women, 29 men, 32 girls, 27 boys, 40 elderly persons, and 28 PwDs), with a focus on understanding the MHPSS needs of elderly people and PwDs. (iv) Lastly, AVSI, in collaboration with UNHCR PFPs, held protection awareness-raising sessions with 322 IDPs (49 women, 73 men, 75 girls, 11 boys, 55 elderly women, 56 elderly men, and three PwDs).

■ Protection trainings for partners: UNHCR trained 64 partner staff from Association for Volunteers in International Service (AVSI), Humanity and Inclusion (HI), Plan International, Catholic University of Mozambique (UCM), and HelpCode on UNHCR’s mandate; global displacement trends; persons with specific needs; protection approaches and principles; child and youth protection; GBV/PSEA; referral pathways; protection incidents; data protection; and data collection methodologies. UNHCR further provided a GBV prevention and response and PSEA training to 55 protection focal points (PFPs) (22 women and 33 men) from across Cabo Delgado’s southern districts. With this GBV training, UNHCR completed the provision of four separate rounds of GBV/PSEA learning sessions to all PFPs in Cabo Delgado.