UNHCR Mozambique Cabo Delgado - External Update, Internal Displacement Response - July 2022 [EN/PT]

Around 946,000 people are internally displaced in northern Mozambique due to violence perpetrated by non-state armed groups. UNHCR reiterates concern with the increasing displacement trends in Northern Mozambique, as well as the protection and humanitarian needs of displaced and host communities.

Despite some spontaneous returns within Cabo Delgado, UNHCR reiterates the importance of ensuring that returns are safe, voluntary, conducted with dignity, based on an informed decision, and that basic services are restored in areas of origin. Until these conditions are met, it will be premature to promote returns in Cabo Delgado.

UNHCR and partners continue working closely with local authorities to ensure that the needs of displaced and host communities are addressed in Northern Mozambique. It is critical to improve the security situation in districts affected by violence to enable the assistance of families in hard-to- reach areas.

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS: JANUARY – JULY 2022

118,310 people can access GBV services established by UNHCR and partners

33,589 people reached by GBV prevention and response awareness campaigns

17,182 people/3,335 families received Non-Food Items (NFIs)

7,154 people from displaced and host communities received support in accessing documentation

611 partner and government staff, and community volunteers trained on GBV

278 trained community volunteers providing awareness and referrals to GBV services

156 Protection Focal Points working with displaced and host communities, disseminating protection messages and referring vulnerable cases for services and assistance

100 transitional shelters provided reaching to 500 people with heightened vulnerabilities.

100 youths from displaced and host communities received technical and vocational training