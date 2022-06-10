UNHCR Mozambique Cabo Delgado External Update - IDP Response, April 2022

More than 784,000i people are internally displaced northern Mozambique due to violence perpetrated by non-state armed groups (NSAGs). UNHCR reiterates its concern for the protection and humanitarian needs of displaced and host communities in Cabo Delgado and neighboring provinces.

UNHCR is also concerned with the volatile security situation in Cabo Delgado.

UNHCR and partners are working closely with local authorities to ensure that the needs of both recently and previously displaced communities are addressed in northern Mozambique.

Despite some spontaneous returns within Cabo Delgado,

UNHCR reiterates the importance of ensuring that returns are safe, voluntary, conducted with dignity and based on an informed decision, and that basic services are restored in areas of origin