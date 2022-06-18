UNHCR Mozambique: Cabo Delgado Community Based Protection Response Factsheet - April 2022

UNHCR’s protection response relies on supporting the government with service and assistance provision to displaced and host communities, and strengthening and empowering community structures and social dynamics, while prioritizing accountability to affected populations.

UNHCR conducts regular protection monitoring and assessments together with partners and protection focal points from displaced and host communities to assess the main needs of displaced families and those hosting them to plan and tailor interventions.

In April, through the established complaints and feedback mechanisms and protection monitoring exercises, total number of 1,239 incidents and 441 persons with specific needs were identified and referred for services and assistance.