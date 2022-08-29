UNHCR Mozambique: Cabo Delgado CCCM Factsheet - July 2022

UNHCR’s CCCM response aims at ensuring a safe and dignified environment for displaced and host communities. In close coordination with local authorities,UN HCR and partners Association for Volunteers in International Service (AVSI) and Solidarites International (SI) provide support in delivering site management interventions in Montepuez and Mueda.

Key CCCM activities implemented in both districts across 12 sites include the activation of Complaints and Feedback Mechanisms (CFM), the mapping and strengthening of community structures through the provision of site management and protection trainings, supporting the relocation of displaced families to decongest overcrowded sites, support site-level coordination of activities to facilitate service delivery, support site planning and site development activities; and support community-led initiatives such as recreational events to enhance social cohesion and peaceful co-existence between displaced and host communities.

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS JANUARY- JULY 2022

83,066 people provided with Site Management and Support services.

1,445 people/ 289 families relocated to decongest targeted sites and facilitate the delivery of services

345 Complaints and Requests received and being followed up through the Community Complaints and Feedback Mechanisms (CFM).

58 government, partners staff and displaced and host community representatives trained.

14 Community structures/ groups mapped and supported.

12 Sites supported with CCCM Mechanisms in Montepuez and Mueda.

Nine Sites with active Complaint and Feedback Mechanisms (CFM) established.

Two Community centres established.