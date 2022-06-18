UNHCR Mozambique: Cabo Delgado CCCM Factsheet - April 2022

UNHCR’s CCCM response aims at ensuring a safe and dignified environment for displaced and host communities. In close coordination with local authorities, UNHCR and partners Association for Volunteers in International Service (AVSI) and Solidarites International (SI) provide support in delivering site management interventions in Montepuez and Mueda.

Key CCCM activities implemented in both districts across 12 sites include (i) activation of Complaints and Feedback Mechanisms (CFM); (ii) mapping and strengthening community structures through the provision of site management and protection trainings; (iii) supporting relocations of displaced families to decongests overcrowded sites;

(iv) support site-level coordination of activities to facilitate service delivery; (v) support site planning and site development activities; and (vi) support community-led initiatives such as recreational events to enhance social cohesion and peaceful coexistence between displaced and host communities.