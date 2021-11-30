UNHCR Cuamm Gender Based Violence (GBV) Safety Audit Report - Ntele, Cabo Delgado, Mozambique (August 2021)

Key Message

Among the root causes of GBV are gender inequalities which manifest themselves through culture, discrimination, abuse of power and gender attributed roles. UNHCR and CUAMM are implementing a communitybased approach towards preventing and responding gender-based violence through promoting changes in gender relations and power dynamics within individual, family, community and societal layers in the displacement context.

Findings

Ntele site is located 218 km from the capital of Cabo Delgado, Pemba, and 14 km of Montepuez district capital (‘sede’, in Portuguese). Ntele hosts 2,586 households, according to the CCCM cluster. Key findings from the Safety Audit in Ntele indicate high rates of early marriage which is linked also to risks of sexual abuse Intimate Partner Violence for adolescent girls in particular, and the normalization of GBV perpetrated against women. The most common, and negative copping mechanism for GBV in place is to restrict girls’ movements in the site after dark. Girls seek to be engaged in community engagement activities to learn how to be safe. GBV cases are mainly responded to by the, exclusively men, community leaders that reflects the community structure that was in place predisplacement.