UNHCR Cuamm Gender Based Violence (GBV) Safety Audit Report - Nicuapa A, Cabo Delgado, Mozambique (August 2021)

Key Message

GBV disproportionately affects women and girls, and in situations of displacement their risk of exposure to GBV increases. UNHCR and CUAMM are committed to continuously strengthening coordination and programming across sectors to protect displaced populations from GBV and advocates for adequate resources to increase the implementation of quality, specialized and survivor centred GBV programmes.

Findings

Nicuapa A is a relocation site and hosts 4,127 displaced households according to CCCM.

Nicuapa A is 11 km far from the Montepuez district capital (called sede in Portuguese), and 196 km from the Cabo Delgado capital city, Pemba. Key findings from the Safety Audit in Nicuapa A indicated that girls in particular are at significant risk of GBV including kidnap and human trafficking by criminal groups operating close to the community. Women identified a gap when it comes to create dialogues with girls related to family planning and reproductive rights. In the community, it was highlight that there is a tension between the Makonde and Kimuani communities that impact boys. The men are in great risk of mental health disorders post displacement. There is currently no access to safe space or specialized GBV PSS services, however some actions are being taken to respond to risks as a communitarian police is being established by the own community for the aim of improving security in the site. With the findings of this Safety Audit, UNHCR and CUAMM aims to engage the community, raise awareness, and demonstrate the huge need of specialized GBV case management provision.