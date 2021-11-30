UNHCR Cuamm Gender Based Violence (GBV) Safety Audit Report - Meculani, Cabo Delgado, Mozambique (August 2021)

Key Message

Urgent funding for the GBV response in Cabo Delgado is required to be able to improve access for survivors to essential services. Focus should be on actors on the ground with GBV technical capacity who can scale up their response rapidly and in a quality manner. Funding should focus on areas with current gaps, hard to reach areas and locations with greater vulnerability.

Findings

Key findings from the Safety Audit indicate that girls are at heightened risk of early marriage and sexual exploitation by men- who offer items in exchange of sex. Women and girls do not feel safe in the site especially at night due to poor lighting and whilst accessing water points given discrimination targeted them by local populations (i.e. not respecting cues at water points, throwing away buckets, and shouting they should come back to where they came from). Women, men, girls and boys fear the community police, and reported cases where the community police called “group of the 12” have beaten women and men for being outside of their homes during hours outside of the agreed curfew (around 18h). This group is reported to being created in different sites along Cabo Delgado. IDPs suffer from lack of sufficient and appropriate medical assistance, which comes in the form of a health brigade only once every two weeks, with little capacity to attend to diverse health concerns.