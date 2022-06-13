UNHCR Cuamm Gender Based Violence (GBV) Safety Audit Report - Eduardo Mondlane IDP site, Mueda, Mozambique, March 2022

Key Message

The conflict in Cabo Delgado has caused significant GBV risks, especially for women and girls. The crisis has exposed vulnerable populations to grave forms of sexual violence including rape, abduction, sexual trafficking, sexual exploitation, and abuse, sometimes linked to forced marriage. Yet the urgent needs of GBV survivors remain overwhelming unaddressed. UNHCR is committed to advocating for and implementing survivor-centred GBV services and building the capacity of existing services to respond to the needs of GBV survivors in some of the most vulnerable locations of Cabo Delgado.

The report presents the main findings of the GBV Safety Audit conducted in Eduardo Mondlane ID settlement, Mueda, Cabo Delgado, Mozambique in March 2022.

UNHCR would like to thank CUAMM, Solidarités International (SI), the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), and Helpcode for their support in conducting the GBV Safety Audit and their commitment to GBV risk reduction and response.

The report promotes the UNHCR Policy on The Prevention Of, Risk Mitigation, And Response to Gender-Based Violence of 2020