UNFPA Mozambique Fact Sheet for the Northern Province Humanitarian Crisis: Cabo Delgado - Nampula - Niassa

Key Concerns

The humanitarian situation in the north of Mozambique (Cabo Delgado, Niassa and Nampula provinces) continues to worsen, taking a particular toll on women and girls. In crises, women and girls face an increased risk of gender-based violence, unwanted and unintended pregnancies, and preventable death due to pregnancy and childbirth complications.

Overview

More than one year after Cyclone Kenneth’s landfall in May 2019, the humanitarian situation in Cabo Delgado province has deteriorated due to consecutive climatic shocks, public health emergencies such as COVID-19 and cholera, and growing insecurity, leading to significant displacement, disruption of livelihoods and lack of access to basic services such as health, clean water, sanitation and protection services.

These issues, once localized to the Cabo Delgado province, have spread to the neighbouring provinces of Niassa and Nampula as more people are displaced and people are forced to move farther to ensure their security. Internal displacement of people forced from their homes by either violence or environmental disaster has displaced nearly 530,000 people across Cabo Delgado, Nampula, and Niassa.