19 Sep 2019

UNDP and China signed agreements on South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund projects

Report
from UN Development Programme
Published on 16 Sep 2019 View Original

In August 2019, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Government of China signed three agreements on post disaster recovery and reconstruction assistance after Cyclone Idai caused significant destruction in Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique. The projects, under the South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund, will assist the three countries to reconstruct houses and public facilities including schools to help local people recover from the disaster.

Under the agreements, the Government of China will provide assistance to repair affected housing units, schools and clinics in Zimbabwe, rehabilitate schools, markets and houses in Mozambique, and repair damaged infrastructure such as community markets, irrigation schemes and rehabilitating potable water points in Malawi.

In 2017, the Government of China committed US$17 million under the South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund, and together with UNDP, provided support for recovery and reconstruction efforts for half a million people in five affected countries: Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, the Commonwealth of Dominica, and Antigua and Barbuda.

