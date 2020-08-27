UN Multi-Sector Response Plan to COVID-19 for Mozambique - June 2020

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Mozambique registered its first COVID-19 case on 22 March 2020 and since then numbers have steadily grown over the following three months with cases now reported in all provinces. In response, a level 3 State of emergency was enacted on 1 April 2020 and has been extended until 29 July 2020, with measures targeting the prevention of COVID-19 transmissions.

Resources have been redirected to enhance the capacity of the health sector to respond to COVID-19, a review of the economic growth rate conducted, measures to limit the impact on the private sector implemented and preparations for social protection scale-up undertaken.

The UN Multi-sector Response Plan to COVID-19 integrates the interventions envisaged by UN agencies into a coordinated, One-UN response, to support Mozambican institutions, civil society and the private sector to delay and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and to build resilience against its impact across all sectors.

The Response Plan reflects UN agencies’ efforts to support the sectoral plans developed by Mozambican Institutions and is an integral part of the joint international community’s support to Mozambique. All UN Agencies are contributing to the COVID-19 response, working hand-in-hand with national and local institutions in all provinces. The Response Plan is divided into two phases of implementation, the immediate response (9 months) and the medium term response (18 months).

The Response Plan provides a unique moment to transform the challenges posed by COVID-19 into opportunities to continue to accelerate investment into the sustainable development of the country as the only effective and durable response to COVID-19. The plan is integrated into the UNDAF Plan objectives and timeframe, complements the COVID-19 Humanitarian Response Plan for Mozambique launched in June and is fully aligned with global UN planning frameworks.

The Response Plan requires a total of US$ 379m of which the UN system is looking to raise an overall amount of US$ 337m. An analysis of the potential impact of COVID19 in Mozambique highlights the need for significant investment in food security and nutrition (US$180m), socioeconomic challenges (US$62m), social protection (US$62m) and health (US$27m) as the sectors most likely to be impacted.

The Response Plan acts as a resource mobilization tool. In line with the One-UN spirit of the UN reform, a COVID-19 window has been created in the Mozambique UNDAF One-UN multi-partner trust fund chaired by the Resident Coordinator and the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Resources can be funneled through the One fund to facilitate the harmonization of the plan’s objectives, as well as bilaterally to individual UN organizations.

As a global health pandemic, the primary focus of the COVID-19 response is ensuring health systems globally are able to respond. However, as evidenced worldwide, the negative impact of COVID-19 extends well beyond the health sector. In light of this, the Response Plan focuses on four work streams to ensure an alignment and maximization of the envisaged actions by UN agencies, in addition to cross-cutting issues present in all sectors.