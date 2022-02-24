UAE sends plane carrying 47 tonnes of emergency relief to Mozambique

ABU DHABI, 22nd February, 2022 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has sent a plane carrying 47 tonnes of emergency relief supplies to Mozambique, to address the humanitarian situation of hurricanes, drought and terrorist attacks faced by some countries of the African continent.

The assistance is part of provisions to support casualties and the displacement of many residents, which has left families, including children and women, homeless and without basic food needs.

Khalid Ibrahim Al Qahtani, the UAE's ambassador to Mozambique, said, "This urgent humanitarian aid sent by the UAE to Mozambique comes within the framework of providing humanitarian supplies and essential needs to ease the suffering of those affected in response to the critical conditions suffered by our friendly African countries."

In April last year, the UAE sent 36 tonnes of emergency medical and food supplies to Mozambique to mitigate the repercussions of the Daesh terrorist attack in the coastal town of Palma, Cabo Delgado, near the border with Tanzania in northern Mozambique, he added.

The UAE had earlier sent an aid plane carrying 8.7 tonnes of medical supplies and testing devices to Mozambique, to support about 9,000 medical workers as they work to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

WAM/Hatem Mohamed/Rola Alghoul