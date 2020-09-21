Turkey Shares Its Experience in the Fight against Covid-19 with the World

A remote training session titled "Methods to Combat Covid-19" was organized under the coordination of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) in cooperation with the Association for Health and Civilization and the Ministry of Health of Mozambique. 15 Mozambican doctors participated in the session.

As part of the Emergency Medicine Capacity Building Program (ATKAP) launched by TİKA, a 12-hour remote training program was prepared by 13 medical specialists working at various universities and hospitals in Turkey.

Throughout the training program, Mozambican doctors were trained on the causes of COVID-19, the way it has spread over time, its clinical features and radiological findings in patients, and practices in our country regarding the diagnosis process, the treatment of adult and pediatric patients, intensive care practices, prevention methods, contact tracing, and hospital management during the pandemic.

During the interactive training, Mozambican doctors showed great interest in and asked many questions on the diagnosis process in Turkey, the medications and methods used in the treatment, and filiation (contact tracing).

Attending the last session of the program, Vice President of TİKA Dr. Rahman Nurdun stated that Turkey provided medical supplies and equipment to many countries during the pandemic and that the most important of these support activities was the training program in question, which focused on the diagnosis and treatment processes that our country carries out successfully in this field. He said that they hope to support Mozambique's fight against COVID-19 by contributing to the rapid treatment of many patients through these training sessions. Dr. Nurdun thanked the participant medical specialists who work at Ahi Evran University, Sakarya University, Dicle University, Yıldırım Beyazıt University, Bolu Abant Izzet Baysal University, the Ankara Provincial Health Directorate, Ankara Occupational and Environmental Diseases Hospital, and Prof. Dr. Cemil Taşçıoğlu City Hospital.

With ATKAP, TİKA conveys Turkey's experience in the health industry to different parts of the world. Within this scope, it is aimed to organize training sessions titled "Methods to Combat COVID-19" in various countries, especially in Central Asia and Latin America.