Mozambique
Tropical storm Ana in Mozambique - 25 January 2022
Tropical storm Ana has killed at least eight people in Mozambique after making landfall on 24 January, bringing heavy rains and strong winds.
Ana is reported to have affected thousands of people, causing damage to homes and other infrastructure.
The storm reached Mozambique a day after passing over Madagascar. Ana gained strength as it traversed the channel, forming into a Tropical Storm before it made landfall.
