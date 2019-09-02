Tropical Cyclones Idai and Kenneth, Mozambique National Situation Report 9, 23rd August 2019
from Government of Mozambique, World Health Organization
Report
Published on 23 Aug 2019 — View Original
Key Highlights
Cyclone Idai
- There are 68 active resettlement sites in cyclone Idai affected provinces, hosting 77,800 individuals.
- For populations in the resettlement areas, vulnerabilities remain in accessing basic health services.
- Severe acute malnutrition and surveillance of pellagra cases are being reported into the EWARS for Sofala province.
- Generally, weekly malaria cases reported in Idai affected districts are decreasing, with cumulative 117,948 cases registered between 27th March - 11th August 2019.
Cyclone Kenneth
- Basic health services continue to be provided from tents in districts of Ibo, Quissanga, Mucojo and Macomia.
- Generally, weekly malaria cases in cyclone Kenneth affected districts continue to increase, with cumulative 60,180 cases registered as of 11th August 2019.