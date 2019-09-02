02 Sep 2019

Tropical Cyclones Idai and Kenneth, Mozambique National Situation Report 9, 23rd August 2019

Report
from Government of Mozambique, World Health Organization
Published on 23 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (475.81 KB)

Key Highlights

Cyclone Idai

  • There are 68 active resettlement sites in cyclone Idai affected provinces, hosting 77,800 individuals.
  • For populations in the resettlement areas, vulnerabilities remain in accessing basic health services.
  • Severe acute malnutrition and surveillance of pellagra cases are being reported into the EWARS for Sofala province.
  • Generally, weekly malaria cases reported in Idai affected districts are decreasing, with cumulative 117,948 cases registered between 27th March - 11th August 2019.

Cyclone Kenneth

  • Basic health services continue to be provided from tents in districts of Ibo, Quissanga, Mucojo and Macomia.
  • Generally, weekly malaria cases in cyclone Kenneth affected districts continue to increase, with cumulative 60,180 cases registered as of 11th August 2019.

