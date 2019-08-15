Tropical Cyclones Idai and Kenneth, Mozambique National Situation Report 8, 2nd August 2019
from Government of Mozambique, World Health Organization
Report
Published on 02 Aug 2019 — View Original
Key Highlights
Cyclone Idai
- The second round of the Oral Cholera Vaccination (OCV) has successfully concluded, a coverage of 95% was achieved, resulting in 814,081 people vaccinated.
- There are 64 active resettlement sites in cyclone Idai affected provinces, hosting 77,152 individuals.
- There continue to exist vulnerabilities in the access to basic health services for population in the resettlement areas.
- Severe acute malnutrition and surveillance of pellagra cases are being reported into the EWARS for Sofala province.
- General, weekly malaria cases reported in Idai affected districts are decreasing, with cumulative 104,850 cases registered since 27th March - 28th July 2019.
Cyclone Kenneth
- The last suspected case of cholera was reported on the 18th June 2019, as of end of Epi Week 30 on the 28th July it has been 40 days without new suspected cases.
- Basic health services are still being provided from tents in districts of Ibo, Quissanga, Mucojo and Macomia.
- Provincial Health Directorate Cabo Delgado has identified the worst cyclone affected areas as priority areas for health facility service recovery and cholera affected districts of Pemba, Mecúfi and Metuge areas as high-risk to public health.
- Generally, weekly malaria cases in cyclone Kenneth affected districts continue to increase, with cumulative 53,047 cases registered as of 28th July.