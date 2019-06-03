Tropical Cyclones Idai and Kenneth, Mozambique National Situation Report 4, 31 May
1.1 CYCLONE IDAI
1.85M People affected
400K Displaced
603 Deaths
1641 Injured
1.2M People in need
6766 Cholera cases
43556 Malaria cases
As of 23rd May, 6 accommodation centers remain in Sofala province (Beira-3, Buzi-3) sheltering 1,146 families representing 4,514 people.1
Health Services provision remains challenging in hard to reach areas with limited access to essential care at the resettlement sites. There is an urgent need for construction of health facilities in districts that already had few health facilities and are now hosting resettled families.
The number of reported cholera cases remained low, with sporadic cases reported in all affected districts. In week 21, from 20 May to 26 May, 1 new suspected case was reported in Sofala province (Nhamatanda) bringing the number of cumulative cases up to 6,766.
Malaria cases in Sofala continue to rise, with cumulative 43,556 cases registered as of 28 May, with most cases being reported in Nhamatanda (19,959).
The International Pledging Conference is scheduled to take place 31 May- 1 June with high level donor and partner organizations representation. The basis for the pledges will be the Post Disaster Needs Assessment which estimates Mozambique health needs to be 202,420,900 million USD for the post- cyclone reconstruction.
1.2 CYCLONE KENNETH
3214 Displaced
45 Deaths
91 Injured
374K People in need
225 Cholera cases
7279 Malaria cases
Reported as of 9 May, 19 health facilities have been either partially (15) or totally (4) destroyed.3
An outbreak of cholera was confirmed on 1st May 2019 in Pemba and Mecúfi and on 08 May in Metuge districts of Cabo Delgado Province. From 27 March to 28 May 2019, 254 cumulative cases and no deaths were reported in these districts.
From May 27th to 29th COSACA provided a training on cholera case management in Pemba with participation of Nurses from prioritized districts participated in the training in Pemba.
As of May 28, 10,765 malaria cases have been reported in Pemba (4,619), Macomia (2,136), Metuge (2,446) and Mecúfi (1,108).