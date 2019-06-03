Tropical Cyclones Idai and Kenneth, Mozambique National Situation Report 4, 31 May

1.1 CYCLONE IDAI

1.85M People affected

400K Displaced

603 Deaths

1641 Injured

1.2M People in need

6766 Cholera cases

43556 Malaria cases

As of 23rd May, 6 accommodation centers remain in Sofala province (Beira-3, Buzi-3) sheltering 1,146 families representing 4,514 people.1

Health Services provision remains challenging in hard to reach areas with limited access to essential care at the resettlement sites. There is an urgent need for construction of health facilities in districts that already had few health facilities and are now hosting resettled families.

The number of reported cholera cases remained low, with sporadic cases reported in all affected districts. In week 21, from 20 May to 26 May, 1 new suspected case was reported in Sofala province (Nhamatanda) bringing the number of cumulative cases up to 6,766.

Malaria cases in Sofala continue to rise, with cumulative 43,556 cases registered as of 28 May, with most cases being reported in Nhamatanda (19,959).