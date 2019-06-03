03 Jun 2019

Tropical Cyclones Idai and Kenneth, Mozambique National Situation Report 4, 31 May

Report
from Government of Mozambique, World Health Organization
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (898.61 KB)

1.1 CYCLONE IDAI

1.85M People affected

400K Displaced

603 Deaths

1641 Injured

1.2M People in need

6766 Cholera cases

43556 Malaria cases

  • As of 23rd May, 6 accommodation centers remain in Sofala province (Beira-3, Buzi-3) sheltering 1,146 families representing 4,514 people.1

  • Health Services provision remains challenging in hard to reach areas with limited access to essential care at the resettlement sites. There is an urgent need for construction of health facilities in districts that already had few health facilities and are now hosting resettled families.

  • The number of reported cholera cases remained low, with sporadic cases reported in all affected districts. In week 21, from 20 May to 26 May, 1 new suspected case was reported in Sofala province (Nhamatanda) bringing the number of cumulative cases up to 6,766.

  • Malaria cases in Sofala continue to rise, with cumulative 43,556 cases registered as of 28 May, with most cases being reported in Nhamatanda (19,959).

  • The International Pledging Conference is scheduled to take place 31 May- 1 June with high level donor and partner organizations representation. The basis for the pledges will be the Post Disaster Needs Assessment which estimates Mozambique health needs to be 202,420,900 million USD for the post- cyclone reconstruction.

1.2 CYCLONE KENNETH

3214 Displaced

45 Deaths

91 Injured

374K People in need

225 Cholera cases

7279 Malaria cases

  • Reported as of 9 May, 19 health facilities have been either partially (15) or totally (4) destroyed.3

  • An outbreak of cholera was confirmed on 1st May 2019 in Pemba and Mecúfi and on 08 May in Metuge districts of Cabo Delgado Province. From 27 March to 28 May 2019, 254 cumulative cases and no deaths were reported in these districts.

  • From May 27th to 29th COSACA provided a training on cholera case management in Pemba with participation of Nurses from prioritized districts participated in the training in Pemba.

  • As of May 28, 10,765 malaria cases have been reported in Pemba (4,619), Macomia (2,136), Metuge (2,446) and Mecúfi (1,108).

