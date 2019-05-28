Tropical Cyclones Idai and Kenneth, Mozambique National Situation Report 3, 24 May
1.1 CYCLONE IDAI
1.85M People affected
400K Displaced
603 Deaths
1641 Injured
1.2M People in need
6765 Cholera cases
38309 Malaria cases
There are now 9 accommodation centers remaining in Sofala province (Beira-3, Buzi-6) sheltering 2,796 families representing 12,812 people as of 21 May.
Health Services provision remains challenging in hard to reach areas with limited access to essential care at the resettlement sites which also have limited access to safe water and sanitation. Restoration of services and rehabilitation of health facilities require more resources
The number of reported cholera cases remained low, with sporadic cases reported in all affected districts.
In week 20, from 13 May to 19 May, 12 new suspected cases were reported in Sofala province (Beira 7, Nhamatanda 4, Buzi 1) bringing the number of cumulative cases up to 6,765.
Malaria cases in Sofala continue to rise, with cumulative 38,309 malaria cases registered as of 21 May, with most cases being reported in Nhamatanda (17,543).
There are 3 Emergency Medical Team still fully operating with approved exit plan.
The six-day long post-cyclone Idai emergency health week campaign ended with over 420,000 children vaccinated against polio, over 383,000 vaccinated against measles while over 425,000 received vitamin A supplementation.
1.2 CYCLONE KENNETH
3214 Displaced
45 Deaths
91 Injured
374K People in need
225 Cholera cases
7279 Malaria cases
Reported as of 9 May, 374,000 people are in need due to the impact of cyclone Kenneth in Mozambique.
A total of 45 people have reportedly died. 19 health facilities have been either partially (15) or totally (4) destroyed.
A cholera vaccination campaign successfully finished in the target districts with 90.2 % (174,875) in Pemba, 97.2% (47,905) in Mecúfi and 92.7% (29,668) of the target population receiving the first dose of the vaccine. The campaign lasted from 16th - 20th May in Pemba City and from 17th to 21st May in Mecúfi and Metuge (Metuge- Sede and Nacuta villages) districts5 .
An outbreak of cholera was confirmed on 1st May 2019 in Pemba and Mecúfi and on 08 May in Metuge districts of Cabo Delgado Province. From 27 March to 21 May 2019, 225 cumulative cases and no deaths were reported in these districts.
As of May 21, 7279 malaria cases have been reported in Pemba (3458), Macomia (2006), Metuge (948), Mecúfi (544) .