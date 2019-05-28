Tropical Cyclones Idai and Kenneth, Mozambique National Situation Report 3, 24 May

1.1 CYCLONE IDAI

1.85M People affected

400K Displaced

603 Deaths

1641 Injured

1.2M People in need

6765 Cholera cases

38309 Malaria cases

The six-day long post-cyclone Idai emergency health week campaign ended with over 420,000 children vaccinated against polio, over 383,000 vaccinated against measles while over 425,000 received vitamin A supplementation.

Malaria cases in Sofala continue to rise, with cumulative 38,309 malaria cases registered as of 21 May, with most cases being reported in Nhamatanda (17,543).

The number of reported cholera cases remained low, with sporadic cases reported in all affected districts. In week 20, from 13 May to 19 May, 12 new suspected cases were reported in Sofala province (Beira 7, Nhamatanda 4, Buzi 1) bringing the number of cumulative cases up to 6,765.

Health Services provision remains challenging in hard to reach areas with limited access to essential care at the resettlement sites which also have limited access to safe water and sanitation. Restoration of services and rehabilitation of health facilities require more resources

There are now 9 accommodation centers remaining in Sofala province (Beira-3, Buzi-6) sheltering 2,796 families representing 12,812 people as of 21 May.

1.2 CYCLONE KENNETH

3214 Displaced

45 Deaths

91 Injured

374K People in need

225 Cholera cases

7279 Malaria cases

Reported as of 9 May, 374,000 people are in need due to the impact of cyclone Kenneth in Mozambique.

A total of 45 people have reportedly died. 19 health facilities have been either partially (15) or totally (4) destroyed.

A cholera vaccination campaign successfully finished in the target districts with 90.2 % (174,875) in Pemba, 97.2% (47,905) in Mecúfi and 92.7% (29,668) of the target population receiving the first dose of the vaccine. The campaign lasted from 16th - 20th May in Pemba City and from 17th to 21st May in Mecúfi and Metuge (Metuge- Sede and Nacuta villages) districts5 .

An outbreak of cholera was confirmed on 1st May 2019 in Pemba and Mecúfi and on 08 May in Metuge districts of Cabo Delgado Province. From 27 March to 21 May 2019, 225 cumulative cases and no deaths were reported in these districts.