Tropical Cyclones Idai and Kenneth, Mozambique National Situation Report 2, 17 May [EN/PT]
1.1 CYCLONE IDAI
1.85M People affected
400K Displaced
603 Deaths
1641 Injured
1.2M People in need
6754 Cholera cases
31107 Malaria cases
There are now 11 accommodation centers remaining in Sofala province sheltering 2,987 families representing 13,654 people as of 14 May.
Health Services provision remains challenging in hard to reach areas with limited access to essential care at the resettlement sites with no access to water or latrines. Restoration of services and rehabilitation of health facilities require more resources and partners commitment.
The number of reported cholera cases remained low, with sporadic cases reported in all affected districts. In week 19, from 6 May to 12 May, 14 suspect cases and no deaths were reported bringing the number of ccumulative cases up to 6,754.
Malaria cases in Sofala continue to rise, with cumulative 30,780 malaria cases registered as of 15 May, with most cases being reported in Nhamatanda (14,110).
There are 3 Emergency Medical Team still fully operating with approved exit plan.
The six-day long health week reached over 400.000 children under five years of age and 1.4 million people with keys interventions. Coverage indicators varie from 70% for Lymphatic Filariasis treatment to 124% for Deworming with Mebendazole.
1.2 CYCLONE KENNETH
3214 Displaced
45 Deaths
91 Injured
374K People in need
187 Cholera cases
2694 Malaria cases
Reported as of 9 May, 374,000 people are in need due to the impact of cyclone Kenneth in Mozambique. A total of 45 people have reportedly died. 19 health facilities have been either partially (15) or totally (4) destroyed.2
An outbreak of cholera was confirmed on 01 May in Pemba and Mecufi and on 08 May in Metuge districts. From 27 March to 14 May 2019, 187 suspected cases and no deaths were reported in Pemba,
Mecúfi, and Metuge districts of Cabo Delgado Province. Daily reported cases remained steady.
As of May 16, 2694 malaria cases have been reported in Pemba (2348), Macomia (1188), Metuge (552),,
Mecufi (314), Ibo (15) and Quissanga (251)3 .
A cholera vaccination campaign started on the 16 May which will last from 16-20 May for Pemba City and from 17th to 21st May for Mecufi and Metuge (Metuge village, Nacuta locality) districts. The campaign will target approx. 285, 000 people4 .