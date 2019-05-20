Tropical Cyclones Idai and Kenneth, Mozambique National Situation Report 2, 17 May [EN/PT]

1.1 CYCLONE IDAI

1.85M People affected

400K Displaced

603 Deaths

1641 Injured

1.2M People in need

6754 Cholera cases

31107 Malaria cases

There are now 11 accommodation centers remaining in Sofala province sheltering 2,987 families representing 13,654 people as of 14 May.

Health Services provision remains challenging in hard to reach areas with limited access to essential care at the resettlement sites with no access to water or latrines. Restoration of services and rehabilitation of health facilities require more resources and partners commitment.

The number of reported cholera cases remained low, with sporadic cases reported in all affected districts. In week 19, from 6 May to 12 May, 14 suspect cases and no deaths were reported bringing the number of ccumulative cases up to 6,754.

Malaria cases in Sofala continue to rise, with cumulative 30,780 malaria cases registered as of 15 May, with most cases being reported in Nhamatanda (14,110).

There are 3 Emergency Medical Team still fully operating with approved exit plan.