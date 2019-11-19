Tropical Cyclone Kenneth - Multi-Sectoral Location Assessment - Round 7 (November 2019)

SUMMARY

In response to the need for up-to-date and reliable information on the conditions of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Cabo Delgado and Nampula due to the impact of the Cyclone Kenneth, the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) was activated in April 2019 in Cabo Delgado and Nampula provinces and carried out by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with the National Institute for Disaster Management (INGC). The data in this report was collected between 01 and 08 November 2019 and reflects a variety of information on the displaced populations in the cyclone Kenneth affected areas including numbers and locations of displaced persons, demographic data on these populations, period of displacement and relevant multisectoral needs. The report provides detailed information on data collected in displacement sites and localities with IDPs in the provinces of Cabo Delgado and Nampula. Detailed site profiles are also available. All individuals identified in this DTM round are IDPs.