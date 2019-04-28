Tropical Cyclone Kenneth (DG ECHO, WFP, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 April 2019)
- Tropical Cyclone Kenneth has heavily affected many villages in the northern Province of Cabo Delgado.
- Early assessments indicate the greatest damage occurred in the costal islands from Quirimba to Ponta Pangane with all residents in urgent need of food and shelter.
- On Ibo Island, reports indicate that 90 percent of the homes have been destroyed. Additional downpours over the weekend have significantly increased the change of flooding in the affected areas.