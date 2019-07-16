Tropical Cyclone Idai: Mozambique Situation Report #18 Reporting period: 1-14 July 2019

On 14 March 2019, Cyclone Idai made landfall near Beira City, causing human losses, massive destruction, forced displacement and disease outbreaks.

A total of 1.85 million people affected; 800K estimated to be in need of protection; more than 239K households affected, with more than 111K totally destroyed.

1.8 million people reached by the humanitarian community, including 65K people reached with protection services.

HIGHLIGHTS

On 12 July, the UN Secretary General (SG) visited Mozambique. The visit focused on climate change; women and SGBV; persons with disability; and resource mobilization. During the visit, the SG had the opportunity to meet with the UNCT in Maputo. In Beira, he visited a school damaged by the cyclone and to meet with the leadership team, in addition to visiting Mandruzi site in Dondo district, hosting nearly 2,000 people displaced by the cyclone.

The Protection Cluster approved and endorsed a Protection Monitoring Report submitted by UNHCR regarding the resettlement exercise that took place during the month of June. The report is based on evidence collected during field monitoring and serves as a lessons learned analysis aimed at advocating for the respect of protection standards of safe, voluntary and dignified movements in future resettlement exercises.

A second shipment of CRIs is planned (expected arrival 4 th week of July) and will be distributed during the week of 29 July. It will be composed of shelter (plastic sheeting and tents) and essential day-to-day items, such as solar lamps, blankets, sleeping mats, mosquito nets, kitchen sets and buckets. A total of 3,000 families are to benefit.