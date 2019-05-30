THW operation in Mozambique ends: clean water remains

After nine weeks, today the THW is ending its operation in Mozambique. A total of 41 operatives were in action after Cyclone Idai struck Nhangau, near the city of Beira. There they prepared 500,000 litres of drinking water for the population and repaired 33 publicly accessible wells and sanitary facilities. "The THW helpers performed excellently under difficult circumstances. Not only could they relieve the shortages of drinking water after the cyclone, but they were also able to repair local wells and school roofs," sums up THW President Albrecht Broemme.

The first operatives from the THW set off for Mozambique at the end of March, eight days after Cyclone Idai devastated large parts of the country. The first task for the Rapid Deployment Unit Water Supply Abroad (SEEWA) team was to assess the situation. Then, once they had identified a suitable location, a drinking water purification plant could be set up and they soon began to supply clean water to the people there. In order to improve the hygiene situation and to ensure long-term access to potable water, the THW operatives also repaired and restored public wells and sanitary facilities that had been damaged. Thanks to donations from the THW Foundation, they were also able to renovate roofs of local schools.

"It was a successful mission and we are leaving Mozambique with a good feeling, having worked hard to help the people there establish the foundations they need for reconstruction," said the Team Leader of SEEWA, Max Berthold, as he travelled home last Friday. The THW volunteers worked closely with local people and handed over some of their water analysis laboratory equipment to the staff of the local sewage plant. Further supplies were also left with the hospital in Nhangau. After a traditional farewell ceremony with the village community, the third of the three SEEWA operational teams deployed to Mozambique in the course of operations then set off for home last Friday. Two logisticians from the THW remained to ensure that the THW equipment was properly loaded and transported out of the region. They returned to Germany today.

