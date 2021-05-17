Thematic note on agriculture and land use: Overview of access to land and its uses by refugees in the Maratane camp and host communities in Mozambique - April 2020

KEY MESSAGES

• Refugees in the Maratane Refugee Camp have less access to and are allotted smaller plots of land than the host community. This limited land access constrains their ability to increase agricultural outputs, improve productivity, and achieve sustainable livelihoods and food security.

Interventions should aim at increasing access to land and land size for refugees as well as increasing land tenure security for landowners.

• The host community, on the other hand, while owning more land and are more diversified in their farming, are more likely to practice subsistence farming and less likely to use agricultural inputs such as fertilizers that can help increase their output.

• Interventions to improve refugees’ and hosts’ access to agricultural inputs, markets and technical assistance are needed to enhance productivity and crop output.

• Promoting crop diversification, especially among refugees who are less diversified, will also improve food security and income diversification.

• In addition, promoting joint agricultural programmes for both communities could lead to productive partnerships that utilize the comparative strengths of host members’ ability to own larger plots of land and refugees’ knowledge in using agricultural inputs. Such joint cooperatives could help contribute to progress towards self-reliance, inclusive economic development among refugees and hosts, and peaceful co-existence.