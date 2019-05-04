Team Rubicon Launching Mobile Medical Operation to Support Cyclone Kenneth Recovery Efforts in Mozambique

DALLAS (May 4, 2019) – Team Rubicon, a veteran-led global disaster response organization, is launching a mobile medical aid operation in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique to provide support to residents impacted by Cyclone Kenneth.

Working in conjunction with local, provincial, and national authorities, Team Rubicon volunteers will provide mobile medical services to affected communities, including: triage, clinical care, and basic laboratory and pharmacy capabilities. In coordination with the broader incident response framework, Team Rubicon’s mobile medical team will be working to help stabilize the situation, provide medical care in hard-to-reach and remote areas, and helping to monitor for and prevent disease outbreaks.

This operation marks a return to Mozambique for Team Rubicon. The organization just wrapped-up its Cyclone Idai mobile medical operation, in which Team Rubicon’s WHO-verified Emergency Medical Team (EMT) Type 1 Mobile provided medical assistance to more than 725 residents in Dondo District and surrounding areas.

“Cyclone Kenneth struck Mozambique just six weeks after Cyclone Idai made landfall – adding additional strain to the country’s on-going recovery efforts,” said William Porter, Senior Manager of Operations Support at Team Rubicon. “This storm’s high winds and heavy rains have damaged roads and other critical infrastructure – leaving some communities cutoff from the rest of the country. Our teams are uniquely suited to operate in austere conditions and provide life-saving assistance in these remote areas cutoff from the outside world. We look forward to collaborating again with the Mozambique Ministry of Health and working as force multipliers helping to minimize the suffering Cyclone Kenneth has caused.”

Team Rubicon boasts a 95,000-strong, highly skilled volunteer force that helps communities stabilize and recover after a devastating disaster. Since its inception following the 2010 Haiti earthquake, Team Rubicon has responded to over 330 disasters in the U.S. and around the world.

Through a strong communications infrastructure supported by our cutting-edge technological solutions, Team Rubicon volunteers efficiently and effectively respond to natural disasters and help families return to their homes as soon as possible. By giving military veteran volunteers the opportunity to continue their service through disaster response, Team Rubicon provides them an avenue to gain a renewed sense of purpose, community, and identity.

About Team Rubicon Team Rubicon unites the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams. Team Rubicon is a nonprofit organization offering veterans a chance to continue their service by helping those affected by disasters, and also themselves. Programs and services are made possible by the support of individual donors, corporate partners, and the dedication of volunteers across the country. To join or support Team Rubicon’s mission, visit www.teamrubiconusa.org.