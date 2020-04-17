Supporting peace and reconciliation in Mozambique

A partnership between UNOPS and the Mozambique Peace Secretariat and its donors will support the implementation of the Maputo Accord for Peace and Reconciliation.

UNOPS will provide administrative services to the Mozambique Peace Secretariat, as well as financial management services for a pooled funding mechanism to support the implementation of the Maputo Accord for Peace and Reconciliation. The fund, which comprises a group of donors including Canada, the European Union, Ireland, Switzerland and the United Kingdom has to date received $6 million in donations.

The Maputo Accord for Peace and Reconciliation was signed in August 2019 by the President of Mozambique, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, and the country’s main opposition leader, Ossufo Momade. Witnessed by national and foreign dignitaries at the capital's Peace Square, the signing of the accord brought an end to decades of violence in the country.

“The peace process is entering an important phase which sees the culmination of the efforts that led to the signing of the Maputo Accord and the continuation of negotiation and implementation,” said Ambassador Mirko Manzoni, Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General for Mozambique and Head of the Mozambique Peace Secretariat

“This new partnership with UNOPS will allow us to continue to provide support to ensure that the goal of achieving a definitive peace in Mozambique is realized,” he added.

The Mozambique Peace Secretariat was established in 2017 as an independent operational and administrative assistance unit entrusted with supporting the implementation of the peace process.

The Secretariat is tasked with providing support to all aspects of implementation of the Peace Accord and the Definitive Cessation of Hostilities Agreement. This includes technical, logistics and administrative support to ensure a consistent approach to the way in which all processes and activities are carried out.