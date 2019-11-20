Southern Africa – Tropical Cyclones Fact Sheet #15, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019, September 30, 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

The U.S. Government (USG) provided nearly $119 million in funding to address humanitarian needs in areas of Comoros, Malawi, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe affected by tropical cyclones Idai and Kenneth, which brought torrential rains, strong winds, and severe flooding to the region in March and April. USG assistance supports partner organizations to implement critical agriculture and food security, health, nutrition, shelter, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) activities.

As a result of the combined humanitarian impacts of drought, flooding, and tropical cyclones Idai and Kenneth in Mozambique during 2019, humanitarian agencies launched a revised Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) on September 9. The appeal requests an additional $398 million to support affected populations to respond to ongoing humanitarian needs across the country through May 2020. The HRP aims to reach 2 million people who require life-saving food assistance, health care services, and shelter support.