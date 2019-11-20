20 Nov 2019

Southern Africa – Tropical Cyclones Fact Sheet #15, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019, September 30, 2019

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 30 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (238.25 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • USG provides nearly $119 million in FY 2019 to respond to impacts of tropical cyclones Idai and Kenneth

  • Revised Mozambique HRP requests an additional $398 million to address heightened humanitarian needs in the coming year

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • The U.S. Government (USG) provided nearly $119 million in funding to address humanitarian needs in areas of Comoros, Malawi, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe affected by tropical cyclones Idai and Kenneth, which brought torrential rains, strong winds, and severe flooding to the region in March and April. USG assistance supports partner organizations to implement critical agriculture and food security, health, nutrition, shelter, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) activities.

  • As a result of the combined humanitarian impacts of drought, flooding, and tropical cyclones Idai and Kenneth in Mozambique during 2019, humanitarian agencies launched a revised Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) on September 9. The appeal requests an additional $398 million to support affected populations to respond to ongoing humanitarian needs across the country through May 2020. The HRP aims to reach 2 million people who require life-saving food assistance, health care services, and shelter support.

  • From September 9 to 17, in close coordination with Mozambique’s National Institute for Disaster Management, USAID/OFDA partner International Organization for Migration (IOM) displacement tracking matrix (DTM) teams assessed population movements and humanitarian needs across 12 districts in Mozambique’s cyclone-affected Cabo Delgado and Nampula provinces. The IOM DTM identified more than 54,200 individuals requiring shelter support in areas of origin. In addition, more than 86,300 individuals lacked access to safe drinking water and nearly 24,800 individuals required food assistance in 12 districts across Mozambique that continue to experience the effects of tropical cyclones Idai and Kenneth; however, significant populations in other districts across the country which were not captured in the DTM assessment likely also require food assistance.

