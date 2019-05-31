Southern Africa – Tropical Cyclones Fact Sheet #13, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019, May 31, 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

In late May, the UN and partner organizationsincreased the Tropical Cyclone Kenneth flash appealfrom $85.2 million to $103.7 millionto support the needs of cyclone-and drought-affected populations in Mozambique through June 2019.The additional $18.5 million is requested for the Food Security Cluster (FSC) to address food security and livelihoods needs for a period of three months; the original appeal only covered FSC programming for two months.TheUN revised the MozambiqueHumanitarian Response Plan (HRP)to include the Cyclone Kenneth flash appeal, bringing the total HRP requirements to $440.9 million to provide assistance to an estimated 2.8 million people in Mozambique. As of May 31,donors had funded nearly33percent of theHRP request.

As of May 28, approximately 8,000 people affected by Cyclone Idai remained in nine accommodation centers in Mozambique’s Sofala Province; the Government of the Republic of Mozambique (GRM), in coordination with relief actors, had resettled an estimated 9,700 households. As efforts to relocate households affected by Cyclone Idai persist, relief actors continue to advocate for the safe, dignified, and voluntary movement of populations from accommodation centers to resettlement areas. Humanitarian organizations are alsocalling for continued coordination with the GRM to ensure resettlement sites are equipped to accommodate resettled populations, noting that some sites lack sufficient access to basic services.