Southern Africa – Tropical Cyclones Fact Sheet #12, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019, May 16, 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

The Government of the Republic of Mozambique (GRM) reported that the official count for Tropical Cyclone Kenneth-related deaths remained at 45 people as of May 12. In addition, the GRM reports the number of people in need of assistance from Tropical Cyclone Kenneth has increased to nearly 286,300 people as humanitarian agencies access additional populations affected by the storm. However, humanitarian access remains a challenge in areas affected by Tropical Cyclone Kenneth, with many areas remaining inaccessible by road and requiring access via air or river transport.

On May 15, the GRM reduced the nationwide alert level from red—the highest level—to orange, signifying the humanitarian situation is improving in areas affected by tropical cyclones Idai and Kenneth. In addition, relief actors continue to transition from response to early recovery programming in areas impacted by Tropical Cyclone Idai. The GRM reported that the official count for Tropical Cyclone Idai and flood-related deaths in Mozambique remained at 603 people as of May 7.

Relief actors in Cabo Delgado Province, where Tropical Cyclone Kenneth made landfall, and Sofala Province, where Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall, continue to work with the GRM to ensure that all returns and relocations of displaced individuals affected by the tropical cyclones are dignified, safe, and voluntary. The GRM reported that approximately 3,100 individuals affected by Tropical Cyclone Kenneth were sheltering in accommodation centers in Cabo Delgado as of May 12 and approximately 16,700 individuals affected by Tropical Cyclone Idai were sheltering in accommodation centers in Sofala as of May 10.