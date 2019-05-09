Southern Africa – Tropical Cyclones Fact Sheet #11, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019, May 9, 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

The Government of the Republic of Mozambique (GRM) reported that the official count for Tropical Cyclone Kenneth-related deaths had increased to 45 people as of May 9. In addition, the GRM reports the number of people in need of assistance from Tropical Cyclone Kenneth has increased to nearly 255,000 people as humanitarian agencies access additional populations affected by the storm. Improved weather conditions have allowed relief actors to begin delivering assistance in areas impacted by Tropical Cyclone Kenneth; however, road, security, and weather conditions continue to constrain humanitarian access to some hard-to-reach areas. On May 9, the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) in Mozambique released a flash appeal, requesting $85.2 million in additional funding to respond to Tropical Cyclone Kenneth.

Separately, relief actors are transitioning from response to early recovery programming in areas impacted by Tropical Cyclone Idai. The GRM reported that the official count for Tropical Cyclone Idai and flood-related deaths in Mozambique remained at 603 people as of May 7. The GRM and relief agencies had resettled more than 21,400 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Manica, Sofala, Tete, and Zambézia provinces as of May 2.