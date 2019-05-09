Southern Africa – Tropical Cyclones Fact Sheet #11, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019, May 9, 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
Relief actors begin delivering assistance in areas impacted by Tropical Cyclone Kenneth
UN flash appeal requests $85.2 million to respond to Tropical Cyclone Kenneth in Mozambique
USAID announces nearly $2.5 million in additional logistics support for Tropical Cyclone Kenneth response
Relief actors transitioning from response to early recovery programming in areas impacted by Tropical Cyclone Idai
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
The Government of the Republic of Mozambique (GRM) reported that the official count for Tropical Cyclone Kenneth-related deaths had increased to 45 people as of May 9. In addition, the GRM reports the number of people in need of assistance from Tropical Cyclone Kenneth has increased to nearly 255,000 people as humanitarian agencies access additional populations affected by the storm. Improved weather conditions have allowed relief actors to begin delivering assistance in areas impacted by Tropical Cyclone Kenneth; however, road, security, and weather conditions continue to constrain humanitarian access to some hard-to-reach areas. On May 9, the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) in Mozambique released a flash appeal, requesting $85.2 million in additional funding to respond to Tropical Cyclone Kenneth.
Separately, relief actors are transitioning from response to early recovery programming in areas impacted by Tropical Cyclone Idai. The GRM reported that the official count for Tropical Cyclone Idai and flood-related deaths in Mozambique remained at 603 people as of May 7. The GRM and relief agencies had resettled more than 21,400 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Manica, Sofala, Tete, and Zambézia provinces as of May 2.
On May 8, U.S. Ambassador to the Union of Comoros Michael P. Pelletier declared a disaster due to the impact of Tropical Cyclone Kenneth, which passed north of the country’s Grande Comore Island on April 24. In response, USAID/OFDA staff is coordinating with relief partners and other humanitarian agencies to identify response options. The Government of the Union of Comoros (GoC) reports that the cyclone had caused at least seven deaths, injured more than 180 people, and left nearly 186,000 people in the country’s Anjouan, Grande Comore, and Mohéli islands in need of emergency assistance as of May 8.